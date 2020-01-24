MURRAY – Murray State University will host Admitted Student Weekend Feb. 7-9, welcoming admitted Racers and their families to catch a glimpse of life at Murray State and take part in a variety of special programs and events.
Guests will take part in special tours of campus, connect with future classmates and attend unique lectures covering everything from housing and scholarships to financial aid, campus life and much more. Students are also invited to meet with Student Financial Services and the recruitment team and take part in academic visits across campus. Participants in Admitted Student Weekend will receive priority registration for Summer Orientation as well.
Other events include a performance from hypnotist Tom Deluca, the “Taste of Murray” dinner, a screening of “Maleficent” in the Curris Center Theatre and more.
A complete printable schedule for Admitted Student Weekend can be found at murraystate.edu/admitted/Schedule.pdf. To register, visit murraystate.edu/admitted.
On-site admissions will be offered at this year’s Admitted Student Weekend as well. Individuals are asked to bring their high school transcript and ACT or SAT scores.
Students interested in joining the Racer family for the fall 2020 semester can learn more, schedule a campus visit or apply today at admissions.murraystate.edu.
