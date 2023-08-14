MURRAY - The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Community Room at Columbus-Belmont State Park in Columbus. The speaker will be JPHS President Bill Mulligan who will discuss his research on Columbus during the Civil War and Reconstruction. The program will also be available on Zoom.
Before the program, the society will celebrate the publication of the 50th issue of its award-winning “Journal.” The “Journal” was started by Dr. Glenn C. Wilcox who served as editor or co-editor from 1973 until his death in 1995. The “Journal” has been an important part of the society’s contribution to the region for half a century. All former editors and contributors to the “Journal” are invited to join the celebration and plans are to have the 2023 “Journal” available.
Mulligan has been doing research on Columbus during the Civil War and Reconstruction since 1993 and has published several articles in the society’s “Journal,” as well as producing interpretive panels and materials for the park. His edited collection of Civil War letters, “Badger Boy in Blue,” includes a large number of letters sent home by a young Union Army private who served at Columbus. He has also done research in letters from missionaries sent by the American Missionary Society, the Freedmen’s Bureau records from Columbus, other records in the National Archives in Washington and the diary of a US Army officer sent to dispose of government property after the war. Copies of “Badger Boy in Blue” will be available.
Mulligan is professor of history emeritus at Murray State University. He served for 20 years on the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board and a number of other state-level history and heritage-related commissions and task forces. He was the 2023 recipient of the Kentucky Historical Society’s Frank R. Levstik award for lifetime contributions to Kentucky history and historians.
Those attending are encouraged to tour the park, visit the park museum and enjoy the vistas with lunch from the park snack bar.
