MURRAY - Murray Elementary School teacher, Amberly Munsey, was awarded third place in the Kentucky State Organization (KSO - The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Kentucky Women). Bonnia Cook Fouts, Kentucky State Organization (KSO) president, drove four-hours from her Shepherdsville home to recognize Munsey.
Munsey, a Murray Elementary School first-grade teacher, was honored with a special presentation in the MES first grade hallway, as first grade team members gathered to applaud Munsey’s award.
Munsey was designated as the “online” teacher for the pandemic year, while supporting and encouraging the other six teachers on her team in many ways.
“Mrs. Munsey has a full schedule which includes, in addition to teaching, calling parents, recording lessons for herself and the other first grade teachers, also handling morning car rider’s duty to take temps of all students before they enter the building, and afternoon bus duty,” said Michelle Dickerson, MES first grade teacher and fellow first grade teacher.
Dickerson, a member of the Gamma Society, nominated Munsey, recognizing her dedication and tireless connection with students, while building classroom community and maintaining high academic expectations while teaching online.
“She (Munsey) arrives at 6 a.m. to record fun for her 31 students, and presents a genuine spiritual fellowship and encourages in-person teachers.”
While Munsey has her master’s degree and is Google certified, she is currently completing her National Board Certification. Munsey, though not a member of DKG, is a key educator and the members in Gamma nominated Munsey because she exemplifies genuine spiritual fellowship and supports personal and professional growth for educators.
The mission of the KSO presents an image of genuine spiritual fellowship, honors others in the field of education, works to advance professional interest and position of women, supports educational legislation, higher education for educators, and personal and professional growth for educators, while staying informed and involved in issues essential to a world society.
“It was an honor to be able to visit and give Amberly her award in person,” Fouts said.
Women do not have to be a member to receive awards or to apply for some of the grants.
“On behalf of Kentucky State Organization of DKG, I again thank you for your hospitality and genuine spirit of fellowship and for honoring your staff with such respect and professionalism,” Fouts said.
The KSO has 27 chapters throughout Kentucky and meets four times a year. Each year submissions for classroom educators are requested, and for the first time this year nominations for administrators will be accepted. “We look for individuals who exemplify excellence in education,” Fouts said.
More information on DKG (Delta Kappa Gamma Society International) is available at www.dkg.org.
