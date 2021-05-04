MAYFIELD – Mayfield/ Graves County Art Guild is celebrating their third annual Religious Art Show and their 30th anniversary. Three Murray artists joined the 25 artists who entered the show. Artists of all art mediums entered this show in four emotionally charged categories: Joyful, Peaceful, Somber and Telling a Story. Pastor Bob Waldridge of Yahweh Baptist Church decided the winners of $800 in cash awards.
The awards were sponsored by Graves County churches and other individuals. They are Trace Creek Baptist Church, Mayfield First United Methodist Church, lawyer Royce Buck, Patricia Twilla, Saint Joseph Catholic Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Williams Christian Counseling and The Bloom Company.
The Murray artists who entered were Diane Daubert, Mary Fuhrmann and Daryl Reeder who entered two paintings of Jesus.
You can view the Religious Art Show through May 15. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to1 p.m. The Ice House Gallery and Gift Shop is home to the Mayfield/ Graves County Art Guild and is located at 120 N 8th St. in Mayfield. Admission is free.
For more information email the director, Nanc Gunn icehousearts@gmail.com. The religious art for sale can be viewed in person or at http://icehousearts.org/NowShowing/ and the award winners are posted at http://icehousearts.org/religious/ . The guild is a grant recipient from the Kentucky Art Counci.
