MURRAY Mark McLemore, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, has issued some remarks concerning the center and the Meals on Wheels program.
McLemore states that even though the doors to the center are closed, they are continuing to prepare, package and deliver meals to those who are shut in without the ability to prepare nutrition for themselves. As long as the food trucks deliver the food to prepare, and the staff stay healthy, the center will continue this vital program.
The closure of the center is having a devastating effect on its financial situation. During this period of closure, they will not receive almost half of their grant funding and 100% of suggested donated meal money. They were unable to have their March To-Go Meal Fundraiser and probably will not have one in April. This loss of income will amount to a shortfall of $25,000 in income.
The Meals on Wheels program currently serves 120 meals, five days a week. They have added some precautions to help keep the vulnerable population safe by wearing gloves and masks for the duration of the route. The center staff is performing wellness checks each day by phone.
Those who are able to help with financial support can visit the website, www.murrayseniorcenter.org and click on the donate button on the home page. Checks may also be mailed to 607 Poplar St., Suite D, Murray, KY 42071.
All donations made to the MCC Senior Citizens Center are 100% tax deductible and a letter of acknowledgement will be provided.
McLemore says they hope to be able to open their doors very soon. The staff and volunteers appreciate the opportunity to serve its senior citizens and McLemore says they look forward to having everyone back soon.
