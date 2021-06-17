The Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested donation of $2. Our exercise room is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services we offer. Contact the center at 270-753-0929 for more information. This information is made possible by state and/or federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living.
Monday: 8:30 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m. armchair aerobics; 10 a.m. fitness aerobics; 1 p.m. line dancing.
The menu is herb baked chicken, new potatoes, stewed tomatoes and okra, roll, peach slices.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. strength and stretch
The menu is hamburger with bun, lettuce, onion, tomato, baked potato, calico slaw, fruit cup.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. strength and stretch; 8:30 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m. armchair aerobics; 10 a.m. fitness aerobics; 1:30 p.m. line dancing.
The menu is Cuban-style pork roast, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll, fruit cobbler.
Thursday: 8 a.m. strength and stretch; 1 a.m. line dancing.
The menu is tuna salad and crackers, potato salad, black bean and corn relish, mandarin oranges.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m. armchair aerobics; 12:30 p.m. Zumba
The menu is potato crunch pollock, navy beans, cooked cabbage, cornbread, brownie.
