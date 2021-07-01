Activities/Menu for July 5- 9
The Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested donation of $2. Our exercise room is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services we offer. Contact the center at 270-753-0929 for more information. This information is made possible by state and/or federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living.
Monday: The center is closed.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. strength and stretch; 9 a.m. basketball; 10 a.m. cornhole; 12:30 p.m. ping pong. The menu is baked chicken w/gravy, garden rice, green peas, ww roll, orange sherbet.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. strength and stretch; 8:30 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m. armchair aerobics; 10 a.m. fitness aerobics; 12:30 p.m. cornhole; 1:30 p.m. line dancing. The menu is chicken salad, tomato wedges, oat bran muffin, three bean salad, chocolate pudding.
Thursday: 8 a.m. strength and stretch; 9 a.m. cornhole; 9 a.m. pickleball; 1 p.m. line dancing; 3 p.m. Quilt Lovers. The menu is beef roast, mashed potatoes, summer squash, ww roll, cake and strawberries.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m. armchair aerobics; 10 a.m. fitness aerobics; noon, Ice Cream Social sponsored by Imes Funeral Home; 12:30 p.m. Zumba; 1 p.m. Knit Wits. The menu is hamburger w/bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, succotash, baked fries, tropical fruit.
