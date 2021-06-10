Week of 6-14 through 6-18
Monday - 9 a.m. - Armchair aerobics; 1:30 p.m. line dancing; 11:30 a.m. lunch. Menu is layered salad, oat bran muffin and angel food cake.
Tuesday - 8 a.m. Strength and stretch; 11:30 a.m. lunch. Menu is Italian beef, pasta salad, summer squash, ww roll and chocolate pudding.
Wednesday - 8 a.m. Strength and stretch; 9 a.m. armchair aerobics; 1:30 p.m. line dancing; 11:30 a.m. lunch. Menu is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby lima beans, ww roll and strawberries.
Thursday - 8 a.m. Strength and stretch; 1:30 p.m. line dancing; 11:30 a.m. lunch. Menu is sweet and sour pork, rice, buttered broccoli, ww roll and fruit salad.
Friday - 9 a.m. Armchair aerobics; 12:30 p.m. Zumba; 11:30 a.m. lunch. Menu is country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach salad, ww bread and chocolate cake.
New hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dining room hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
