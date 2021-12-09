MURRAY - The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau received three Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism Marketing from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The awards were presented during the 2021 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference held Nov. 10-12 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.
The Murray CVB received Silver Traverse Awards for their #WhereAreYouMasking Digital Campaign, TourMurray.com website designed by Helix Creative, and the Feels Like Home video created by Mike D Videography.
Kentucky travel and tourism businesses and marketing organizations vie for Traverse Awards in 10 categories. The awards are judged by a panel of out-of-state travel and tourism industry experts. Award criteria include concept, creativity, results and impact. Over 110 entries were submitted throughout Kentucky for the competition.
Kayla Speis, marketing director for the Murray CVB, said the KTIA Fall Conference this year was a great time to reconnect with fellow tourism professionals and celebrate marketing efforts throughout the state.
“We are honored to represent Murray throughout the Commonwealth and are pleased to bring home three Silver Traverse Awards, recognizing our marketing efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Speis.
The Kentucky Travel Industry Association represents and serves all segments of Kentucky’s tourism industry, which despite the pandemic’s severe impact, contributed $8.9 billion to Kentucky’s economy in 2020. The 900-member association engages in advocacy and provides its members with education, information and business development opportunities. The association also works to inform the public of the enormous economic, employment and tax revenue contributions tourism makes to the people of Kentucky.
