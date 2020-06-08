MURRAY – Murray Elementary School placed fourth in the Odyssey of the Mind Virtual World Finals held May 15-May 30. MES made-up one of the nine Kentucky teams competing with nearly 900 teams from across the globe. This is only the third time a Kentucky Division 1 Team has placed in the top five since 2006 (with a Murray Middle School Team being one of those three last year).
This year, Odyssey of the Mind held its first virtual World Finals due to COVID-19, and teams had to adapt their original solutions to fit a virtual format.
MES chose to create a solution for the problem called “Longshot Solution.” The problem required students to build three vehicles with different propulsion systems that would deliver materials to a central area. The team then had to create a special effect using baking soda with delivered materials.
Murray Elementary presented its solution via Zoom, earning a fourth place finish in their problem division out of 67 teams
Odyssey of the Mind is an international creative problem-solving program for students in kindergarten through college. Team members apply their creativity to solve problems that range from building mechanical devices to presenting their own interpretation of literary classics. The team is coached by Leigh Johnson and Tiffany Eye.
