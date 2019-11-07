MURRAY — The Murray High School Class of 1959 held its 60th annual reunion in September.
Their first activity was a Friday night gathering at Murray Middle School (known as the “old Murray High School grades 1-12) to tour the school and reminisce. They then went to Ty Holland Stadium for Murray High’s homecoming football game against visiting Marshall County High School.
The following day, the group met at the home of class member Rebecca Dublin Landolt for their social. The school colors of black and gold were on full display as balloons bearing those colors were released in memory of deceased class members, each of whom’s name was read by Stephen Sanders. Those members were Leta Lou Adams, Katie Marie Arnold, Ronald Barlow, Pat Barnes, Pat Beale, Joe Bob Brewer, Tommy Carraway, Bill Davis, Eva Lee Dunn, Marilee Easter, Bonnie Purcell, Dickie Grogan, Anita Carol Hutchens, Allan Lovett, Patti McNeely, Marilyn Morgan, Linda Outland, Rex Paschall, Johnny Pocock, Edward Roberts, Kay Roberts, Ray Roberts, Willie Ross Stamps, Nancy Turner, Ginni Weatherly, Frank White and Sammye Joyce Wilkerson.
Special balloons were released in honor of Bettie Lou Farris (Buddy’s mother), whom the class members called their “Den Mother,” and who opened her home to many of the class reunions over the years, as well as Nicky Ryan, a loyal supporter of the Murray High School Alumni Association. Ryan, who died in August, had been scheduled to cater his fish dinner (a specialty) for the 60th class reunion.
Rocks from the collection of Tommy Carraway were placed at each plate; these were from various areas, including places where he had taken mission ventures. All of the rocks had holes in them and Carraway referred to them as “his holy rocks.”
“Miss you!” cards were signed for each classmate unable to attend, including Ted Sykes, Jerry Don Neale, Kenny Farrell, Ron Christopher, Larry Buxton, Glenn Hill, Sandra Hamrick Maierhofer, Deanna Story Chobanian, Eileen Rohwedder Gruber, Burna Parks Schroader, Lochie Overbey Coffey, Martha Jones Welling, Sherry Mayfield, Cynthia Jetton Stone, Edna Ruth Futrell Butler, Glenda Hughes Anderson and Rozanne Farris Woods.
The Cake Lady catered the meal, with Jerry Rose leading the class in prayer.
