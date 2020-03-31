Murray High FBLA competes in Leadership Conference

MURRAY – Murray High FBLA attended the Region 1 Leadership Conference on March 16 at Murray State. More than 900 students participated in events that required on-line tests, presentations, interviews and projects. MHS had the largest chapter membership percent increase.
The following students placed in the top three and will advance to state in April: Sydney Wyatt - accounting 1, first; Emily Dawson - accounting 2, second; Madison Carson - agribusiness second; Jenna Turley and Meg Robinson - bulletin board, second; Erica Yarali - business ethics, first; Tomas Ferreyra - economics, third; Janet Pacheco and Marina Smart - emerging business issues, first; Taryn Romaine - graphic design, first; Caroline Bray and Katelyn Wuest - hospitality management, second; Nicolas Mitchum - insurance and risk management, first; Chase Renick - introduction to financial math, second; Isaac Bourne - introduction to parliamentary procedure, first; Bron Bourque, Austin Hildebrant and Brogan Welsh - marketing, second; Jesse Adams - organizational leadership, third; Mary Browder Howell - public speaking, second; Ansam El-Beram, Mackenzie Phelps and Amy Sue Tish - publication design, second; Hollis Bourque, Riley Campbell and Apirada Chetawatee - social media campaign, third; Garret Putz and Alex Shultz - sports and entertainment management, first; and Ellen Blalock and Kyra Shutt - website design, second.
