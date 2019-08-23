MURRAY – The Murray Ice Cream Festival is coming to downtown Murray with two full days of family-friendly activities on Sept. 6 and 7.
On Friday, Sept. 6, The Murray Bank will host the annual “Scooper Bowl” competition for four local charities from 5-8 p.m. Tasting spoons may be purchased for $5 per person while the ice cream is available. The four charities are the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, Neartown, Soup for the Soul and the Homeless Coalition.
Purchasing a spoon allows a person to visit each nonprofit booth to sample fancy ice cream topping creations and then casting a vote for the favorite treat. The winner will be announced that evening.
“Partnering with Murray Main Street and working to bring together four important nonprofits in our community makes Murray stronger,” said Tim Stark, vice president and marketing director at The Murray Bank. “All of these organizations have an important mission for those in need. We encourage everyone to come out and support these programs.”
Inflatables, bungee jumping and other children’s activities will be free until 8 p.m. Additionally, Celebrations Event and Tents will host a free outdoor movie, “Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse, at 8 p.m. Friday on Fourth Street.
DevSource is sponsoring a full schedule of events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. A Top Gun Cruise-In will have cars surrounding the court square. Inflatables, a water slide and children’s activities will be available with the purchase of a wristband for $10 per child. Free Kroger brand ice cream will be served from noon to 5 p.m. Artista Manning will perform at 1 p.m., followed by “I Scream Karaoke” competition at 1:30 p.m. The grand prize is free Kroger ice cream for a year.
Early purchase of wristbands are $7 per child and are available at the Murray Main Street Office at 206 S. Fourth St. For additional information, call Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
