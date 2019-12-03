MURRAY – Murray Main Street is hosting the first-ever ice skating rink, sponsored by The Murray Bank, on Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, in downtown Murray.
The ice rink will be on the corner of Fifth and Maple streets, right off the court square, and between First United Methodist Church and Peel & Holland.
Tim Stark, vice president of marketing at The Murray Bank, said they are excited to participate in this brand new event for downtown.
“We know how important it is for families to have holiday activities to make memories and we want to help make this happen, along with Murray Main Street,” Stark said.
Community members of all ages are invited to skate for a small fee with skates included. Skaters ail be required to sign a waiver to participate, and will have a full hour to skate.
The rink will be open from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Space is limited per hour, so be sure to reserve and pay for your spot by visiting murraymainstreet.org, as soon as possible.
Coinciding with the kick-off of the ice skating rink, Friday night is Main Street Merriment, the annual Christmas event hosted by Murray Main Street, around the court square. Attendees can expect holiday activities including Santa visits, carriage rides, letters to Santa, a candy cane scavenger hunt and more.
In case of inclement weather, an alternate indoor location will be announced for the skating rink.
For more information, contact Deana Wright at 270-759-9474 or visit the website at www.murraymainstreet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.