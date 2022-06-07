MURRAY - Eighteen area piano students participated in the annual Student Workshop and Studio Festival hosted by Murray Music Teachers Association (MMTA) at Murray State on April 23. Both groups of students, the Student Workshop students in grades 1-6, and the Studio Festival students in grades 7-12, performed memorized repertoire for adjudicators Dr. Matthew Gianforte, professor and Marie Taylor, professor emerita, both of Murray State University. Each student received a sheet of constructive comments from each adjudicator highlighting the student’s strengths and also indicating attainable improvements which the student could make.
The Workshop students also participated in Theory Games and the Scale Olympics. These students were Devanshi Shastri, Anna Wilson, Emerson Meadows, Wesley K. Shelby, Benjamin Mehta, Anna Grace English, Aubrey C. Crawford, Adelaide Goselin, Joseph Báez, Louis Mikulcik, Lisa Báez, Dawson Flinn, Rebekah Blalock, Caleb Zeiss, and Emma Lucille Burchett. The Studio Festival students were Maeve Ballengee, Baella Morgan and Nathaniel Fowler.
Five students were chosen to represent MMTA at the Kentucky Music Teachers Association State Honors Recital in October 2022: Joseph Báez, Aubrey C. Crawford, Anna Wilson and Caleb Zeiss, from the Student Workshop, and Nathaniel Fowler from the Studio Festival.
Additionally, several students were recognized for an outstanding performance in the events: Devanshi Shastri, Anna Wilson, Wesley K. Shelby, Aubrey C. Crawford, Joseph Báez, Lisa Báez, Dawson Flinn, Rebekah Blalock, Caleb Zeiss, and Emma Lucille Burchett, from the Student Workshop, and Baella Morgan and Nathaniel Fowler from the Studio Festival.
Area teachers and MMTA members participating and helping in the Student Workshop and Studio Festival were Deborah Hereford, Theory Games leader; Janet Finch, Scale Olympics adjudicator; and Angela Thome, coordinator of the events. Assisting in various capacities were students Baella Morgan and Marianna Hereford.
MMTA is a local chapter of KMTA (Kentucky Music Teachers Association), which is affiliated with MTNA (Music Teachers National Association), a nonprofit educational organization representing music teachers in studios, conservatories, music schools, public schools, private schools, colleges, and universities. Area piano teachers may contact Janet Finch, MMTA president, at 270-293-3514 for more information.
