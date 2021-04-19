PARIS, Tenn. – Jean Lorrah, well-known author and a resident of Murray, placed second in drawing in the adult division of the Paris, Tennessee Artist Showcase. Her entry was entitled “Anxiety.” Prizes were awarded April 11 at a reception at the Rhea Public Library in Paris.
“I began studying art two years ago, at the age of 78, having tried and failed to learn to draw a number of times in my life,” Lorrah said. “For some reason, this time I was able to do it, and after self-studying for a few months, I enrolled in courses at Murray State. I took basic drawing with Todd Herzberg and life drawing with Danielle Muzina, in whose course I drew ‘Anxiety.’ It’s the first thing I drew that made me feel as if I was really creating art, and it is lovely to have that feeling confirmed. This semester, I am studying oil painting, in which I am still definitely not ready for prime-time, but I hope to continue with that as well.”
All entries in the Paris, Tennessee Art Showcase are on display at the library through April 24.
