MURRAY – The mission of the Murray Rotary Foundation for Families and Children (MRFFC) is to help children thrive, and to build, strengthen and sustain family life. The MRFFC provides small grants to local community organizations that serve families and children and help stimulate local action on priority needs of families and children that enhance the health and qualify of life in our community.
Recent recipients of these grants include Gentry House, Need Line and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). The most recent initiative is the establishment of the Richard “Dick” Weaver Vocational Scholarship for students entering vocational or technical schools.
Examples of the foundation funding priorities include medical care, eye and dental care, nutrition assistance, education assistance, mental health, community workshops and clothing assistance.
The MRFFC was established in 2006 with an initial challenge gift from the Doran Foundation. Many of the matching funds have come from members of the Rotary Club of Murray. Additional, the Rotary Club of Murray has pledged continuing support for MRFFC through its annual fundraising projects. MRFFC also accepts tax deductible gifts from the community for its mission and endowment funds.
The MRFFC does not provide direct grants to individuals or fundraising drives.
Organizations interested in financial support for the MRFFC priority areas should contact Carmen Garland, gifts committee chair, at cgarland@gmail.com.
