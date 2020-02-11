MURRAY – The Murray Special Olympics delegation will hold spring sports registration for soccer, track and field and Bocce at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First United Methodist Church Gym (park and enter through the gym entrance on Poplar Street).
Sports are offered for children and adults 8 and older who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. Track and field and Bocce are Unified Sports - non-disabled peers are partnered with Special Olympics athletes in practice and competition. Spring sports training will be from March through May and participation is free.
Track and field offers a variety of events from traditional and relays to developmental or walking for those athletes who still need development of their basic skills or who have physical limitations.
Bocce is an Italian game. The basic principle of the sport is to roll a Bocce ball closest to the target ball, which is called a palina.
Soccer is played following traditional rules with divisions ranging from beginner to advanced.
If unable to attend the meeting, but would like to register or receive additional information, contact local coordinator, Laura Miller, at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.
