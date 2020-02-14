MURRAY – The Murray Special Olympics delegation announces the beginning of the Special Olympics KY swimming season. Registration will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Murray First United Methodist Church Gym.
Swimming is a Special Olympic sport that runs February through June, and is offered at no cost to athletes. Events are held for all skills levels. Developmental events are for athletes who are learning to swim and need some assistance. Also offered are intermediate and advanced events in the breaststroke, freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and relays.
All interested Special Olympics athletes, United Partners (non-disabled peers who partner with Special Olympics athletes in training and competition) and volunteers are invited to attend this informational meeting and registration. All skill levels and athletes 8 and older are welcome.
For more information, contact local coordinator Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or by email at lmiller@soky.org.
