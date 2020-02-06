MURRAY – The Murray Special Olympics delegation announces the start of the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program (YAP). This program is a free sports play program for children 2 to 7 with and without intellectual disabilities. It is designed to introduce children to the world of sports prior to Special Olympics eligibility at age 8. Registration will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The class will meet each Saturday before concluding on March 7.
The YAP program offers developmentally appropriate play activities designed for physical, cognitive and social development. The program focuses on foundational skills, walking and running, balance and jumping, trapping and catching, throwing, striking, kicking and more advanced skills; in addition to social skill development.
The program was designed to encourage gross motor development in a fun, non-competitive way for all students. YAP is an inclusive and adaptable program that can work in a variety of learning environments. This means that non-disabled peers (i.e. Unified Partners) will play and learn alongside their peers with disabilities. Parents and families are also encouraged to attend and participate in each season.
For additional information and to register for this program, contact local coordinator Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.