MURRAY - Several Murray State University academic programs earned accolades from U.S. News & World Report for 2019-20, following last week’s ranking of Murray State among the best colleges in the United States.
Five university academic programs were recognized this year, including engineering and business (undergraduate), speech language pathology and nursing anesthesia (graduate) and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.
“These rankings indicate the highest of quality our academic programs continue to achieve,” said Dr. Tim Todd, Murray State University interim provost. “The main reason for our high-quality academic programs is three-fold: the ownership, entrepreneurship and collective vision of the faculty here at Murray State. Our faculty are among the best in the United States. These efforts and faculty successes lead to a tremendous student educational experience, and that’s the bottom line of why we are here.”
Murray State was ranked 24th among U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Regional Universities in the South” category — up 10 positions from the previous year — and is the highest-ranked regional public university in Kentucky. Murray State also ranked 11th among peer institutions in the “Top Public Regional Universities in the South” category.
The university scored highly and increased its ranking from last year in the following categories: best value school, best college for veterans and best undergraduate teaching.
