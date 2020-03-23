Murray State alumni create scholarship to benefit students in Graves and Muhlenberg counties

MURRAY – Larry and Carol McClure have established an endowed fund at Murray State University to benefit undergraduate students from Graves and Muhlenberg counties in Kentucky. With the couple’s recent gifts totaling more than $100,000 to the Murray State University Foundation, this level of funding will generate an average of four scholarships every year moving forward.
The Larry and Carol (Vincent) McClure Endowed Scholarship has been established to award scholarships annually to two students from Graves County High School and two students from Muhlenberg County High School who are enrolling at Murray State as full-time undergraduate students. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Preference will be given to students majoring in elementary education, secondary education, math, science or engineering.
“I grew up in Graves County and graduated from Symsonia High School; my family started a family tradition by attending Murray State Teachers College in the late 1920s,” Larry said. “I followed my sisters at Murray State and received a bachelor of science in industrial arts in 1963 and a master of arts in education in 1965. After having received an outstanding education there, Carol and I want to help students from our home counties to attend Murray State University and prepare for a productive career.
Larry and Carol had their first date in the basement of historic Pogue Library in 1962. Larry graduated from Murray State with the aforementioned degrees, while Carol graduated from the university with degrees in elementary education, including a bachelor’s degree in 1964 and a master’s degree in 1968. Over the course of their respective careers, both Larry and Carol have held a number of positions in the field of education, both in Kentucky and in Florida. They currently reside in Greenville following their respective retirements.
“Murray State is special to us because not only did we receive an excellent education, but it is where Larry and I met and began a life after graduation,” Carol said. “Many of our college classmates have become lifelong friends.
“I would love to help elementary education majors so they can feel as though they are making the world a better place as I felt for 30 years. Larry’s and my feelings for Murray State go way beyond just having our degrees. We feel we are a part of the Murray State family, which also includes members of my own family beginning with my older sister, who attended in the late 1950’s, and my younger sister, who attended in the mid 1960s.”
“We are honored to help Mr. and Mrs. McClure share their love for Murray State University with future Racers, as well as help them invest in preparing the best of tomorrow’s educators for a successful career,’” said Melanie Brooks, director of development for the College of Education and Human Services. “Their Murray State story will provide inspiration and their generosity will provide an avenue for these area students to earn a four-year degree and become professionals in our communities.”
The application for this and all Murray State scholarships can be found at murraystate.edu/scholarships. For more information about the Larry and Carol (Vincent) McClure Endowed Scholarship, contact Brooks in the Murray State University Office of Development at 270-809-3026.
Those interested in making a scholarship contribution to assist Murray State students can visit murraystate.edu/giving to make a secure gift online or call toll-free at 1-877-282-0033.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.