MURRAY – Trey Morris, ’06, an auctioneer from Murray, Murray State alumnus and former public address announcer for University athletics, recently won the 2019 National Auctioneers Association (NAA) International Auctioneer Championship (IAC) after competing among 68 participants in the men’s and women’s divisions from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Ireland.
The competition, which was a part of the NAA’s 70th annual conference and show, took place July 12 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, Louisiana. Seven judges scored contestants on poise, command and bid calling in a preliminary round, followed by an interview round with three industry questions and a final bid-calling round for the top 15 male competitors.
“I’m elated and overjoyed to be chosen as the 2019 champion,” said Morris, who earned his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State. “It has been an absolute dream come true. The NAA taught me so much about auctioneering, but also about leadership and professionalism, and I will work diligently to fulfill the mission and purpose of the National Auctioneer Association over the next year and throughout the duration of my career.”
Morris will represent the NAA and the entire auction industry throughout this year with his co-champion from the women’s division, Morgan Hopson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Both will serve as ambassadors by speaking to other trade groups and associations, as well as national and international media about the power of the auction method and the professionalism of members of the NAA. One highlight will be a special trip to conduct a toy “fun auction” for children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Morris is a first-generation auctioneer and real estate sales associate based in western Kentucky. He is an announcer for Barrett-Jackson, which is featured on the Discovery television network. Morris also works with not-for-profit organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes, American Heart Association and the Ronald McDonald House to raise money through live auction event and special appeals.
Morris has partnered with various music artists, professional athletes and organizations with a shared vision to raise money for various causes. Notable names that Morris has partnered with include former Nashville Predator Mike Fisher, Grammy award-winning artist Carrie Underwood, nine-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs, among other professionals.
“Winning this award is such an honor,” Morris said. “It was a privilege sharing the stage with the best auctioneers in the industry. I’m a true testament to the belief that success comes when you step outside of fear and pursue the one thing that scares you to death. Today I stand on the other side of fear as the 2019 International Auctioneer champion. I’m looking forward to representing auctioneers and auction professionals around the world. I’m incredibly grateful to represent as an industry leader and champion.”
