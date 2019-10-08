MURRAY – The Murray State University Office of Development is proud to announce the full endowment of the Murray Training School Scholarship, helping to fund higher education opportunities for descendants of former Murray Training School (MTS) graduates and faculty.
Funding for the endowment was made possible by generous gifts from university friends and alumni, including those who attended MTS. Jerry Shroat, chair of the Murray State University Foundation Board of Trustees, and his wife, Betsy, donated a large gift in honor of MTS graduate Dr. Martin Tracy and his wife, Dr. Patsy Tracy.
“My education at Murray Training School was an important part of my life,” Shroat said. “I decided to dedicate the donation to Drs. Martin and Patsy Tracy due to their diligent efforts in keeping the memory of MTS alive. They are great friends and great supporters of Murray State. I am happy to donate the funds in their honor.”
“Jerry and Betsy are so gracious to do this and we can’t thank them enough,” Dr. Martin Tracy said. “Most importantly, it will greatly increase the viability of the scholarship and make college more affordable for students with a connection to MTS.”
On June 16, 1924, an experimental summer session training school began for grades 1-8 at Murray High School, with all expenses paid by the former Murray State Normal School. For 42 years, this Murray Training School provided an environment for children and faculty to engage in rich learning experiences while providing excellent career training for pre-service teachers.
The Murray Training School Scholarship is awarded to incoming freshmen at Murray State University who are descendants of graduates or faculty of Murray Training School. The scholarship is awarded for the first two semesters of each recipient’s studies at Murray State. Students may apply through the Murray State University general scholarship application. For more information, visit murraystate.edu/scholarships.
