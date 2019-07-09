MURRAY – Murray State University has announced future changes for its main campus Small Business Development Center (SBDC) operations, effective July 1. These changes include transition of its Owensboro SBDC operations to the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (KSBDC) network, hosted by the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, effective September 30. This action will enhance the mission of Murray State as an activist and catalyst for business and economic development outreach in the region through the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business.
“The Owensboro center has always been and will remain a member of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center network,” KSBDC State Director Kristina Joyce said. “We truly appreciate the many years that Murray State University has supported the KSBDC program and we look forward to continued, meaningful collaborations. Clients formerly served by the Murray State University location will be serviced by the Owensboro office and the KSBDC network, in collaboration with Murray State University.”
In the days ahead, Murray State will announce a new small business and economic development advisory initiative contained in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business which will collaborate with the KSBDC network to provide support in its service region.
“Murray State University has been providing support for regional small business outreach since 1981, and we will continue to strengthen and expand our outreach to our service region, albeit in a slightly different manner,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “This change will allow for continued KSBDC services in our region and further Murray State’s commitment to providing new and innovative outreach approaches to supporting academic and economic growth in all of west Kentucky.”
“The Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State has historically played a significant role in business-related outreach,” said Dr. Tim Todd, dean of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business. “This role will actually be enhanced to continue to work with the KSBDC along with our communities of Murray, Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson and throughout our region by way of positioning a faculty member in our new program of economic development to have business-related outreach efforts as a part of his duties.”
“The current Murray State SBDC district director, Chris Wooldridge, will assume these new duties as of July 1, and we are excited about the future successes and relationships that Murray State and the KSBDC network will create to keep a focus on economic development in west Kentucky.”
“The KSBDC network is working to expand services in west Kentucky to strengthen businesses with customized resources while engaging valued relationships with Murray State University and others who value small business and entrepreneurial success,” Joyce added.
Inquiries for KSBDC services received by any one of the Murray State University campuses will be directed to the Owensboro center as of July 1, to the attention of Lois Decker, center director, at lois.decker@murraystate.edu or by calling 270-809-2856.
