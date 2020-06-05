MURRAY – Murray State University has awarded a total of 17 incoming students with the prestigious Presidential Fellowship, which includes full tuition, housing and meals for up to four years at the University.
“It is an honor to welcome this group of outstanding students to Murray State University,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Their commitment to academic excellence is unwavering and unmatched, and we are pleased to offer a high-quality and high-impact curriculum that will challenge and engage our students as they pursue their educational goals.”
The recipients, who represent several counties across Kentucky along with six states, will be part of the university’s Honors College, a community within Murray State that offers a unique honors curriculum, critical-thinking seminars and specialized programs and activities. The Honors College has shown significant and continued enrollment growth since opening in 2015.
“Our presidential fellows are all outstanding academic achievers, but they are also selected based on their demonstrated leadership potential and involvement in their communities,” said Dr. Warren Edminster, executive director of the Honors College.
Students selected for the Presidential Fellowship complete a rigorous multi-step application process that includes multiple interviews. During their time at Murray State, recipients of the fellowship are responsible for conducting extensive research projects and serving as leaders in the campus community.
Emmalyn Tucker of Murray is the only local resident to receive this honor.
