MURRAY – Murray State University began its fall 2022 semester on Aug. 16 with a significant amount of momentum and excitement for the 2022-23 academic year.
Below are several highlights as Murray State continues to celebrate its centennial year in 2022.
Housing move-in. Students returned to campus the week of Aug. 8-14 to move into their residence halls. The streamlined process, which provided each student with a specific check-in appointment time and was spread across several days, continues to be very popular and well received by students and their families. Murray State students, faculty and staff volunteer and assist at each of the residence halls by helping students and families move their belongings from their vehicles to their rooms.
Said one family member: “Dorm appointments are so organized and easy. Literally no stress. There are helpers and nice people everywhere. Our move in was fantastic.”
Enrollment. Preliminary data through the semester’s first week indicates a continued trend of growing and stable enrollment over the past five years at Murray State University dating back to 2018, after previous declines. Murray State anticipates overall enrollment growth this fall as well as growth in several categories since fall 2018, such as first-time undergraduate students, first-time graduate students, international students and the university’s overall student retention rate and progression toward graduation. Racer Academy, Murray State’s dual-credit program for high school students, continues to grow as more first-time Murray State students are carrying college credit hours into their postsecondary education through their participation in dual-credit offerings.
With strong domestic and international recruitment focused on personalized communications, Murray State University will have a two percent increase in headcount over fall 2021.
Expanded regional tuition, enhanced scholarships available to students. Murray State has expanded its regional tuition rate to now include a total of 15 states across the country. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Murray State has also enhanced its academic achievement scholarships to emphasize GPA for entering freshmen students in fall 2023.
Based on the university’s most recent data, $115 million is awarded annually to students in financial aid and scholarships, and among its freshman class, 99% received a scholarship or financial aid. Within the past year, Murray State has been recognized nationally by U.S. News & World Report, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal for both quality and value.
The 2023-24 application for admission is now open. Prospective students can visit admissions.murraystate.edu to learn more, schedule a campus or virtual visit and apply for admission.
Academic programs lead to career success following graduation. Murray State, which is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees, continues to provide high-quality, career-defining academic programs that position students for success beyond graduation. Ranging from agriculture to business, music to engineering, healthcare to education and much more, Murray State offers 148 academic programs and a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Through a special partnership with the Quality Assurance Commons, Murray State holds eight certified academic programs across campus to continue to emphasize employability skills which are critical for workers looking to build and advance in their careers.
Racer Athletics. Fall sports are underway as the Racers have transitioned into the Missouri Valley Conference. The new partnership with one of the premier conferences in Division-I athletics has brought an added sense of excitement to both athletics competition and student life. Murray State will begin its partnership with the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023. Learn more about Racer athletics at goracers.com.
Campus facility enhancements. Murray State’s campus continues to expand. Initial plans are underway for the construction of two new residence halls, a new dining facility and new School of Nursing and Health Professions building. Renovations to the Curris Center and many other facilities are scheduled to begin later this fall.
“As our centennial celebration continues throughout 2022, the upward trajectory of Murray State University is evident in numerous areas and initiatives, all of which are centered around and focused on our students,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “The Murray State experience will continue to be a transformative one that opens doors for our students while supporting them for a lifetime of personal and professional fulfillment, with endless possibilities to impact the world around them.”
