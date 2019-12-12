MURRAY – The Epsilon Nu Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi (BAP) at Murray State University has received international recognition as a superior chapter for the 32nd year in a row.
Beta Alpha Psi is an international honor organization for financial information students and professionals.
Under the leadership of both university professors Drs. Amanda Grossman and Wayne Tervo, the Epsilon Nu Chapter has exceeded the baseline requirements of Beta Alpha Psi and has excelled in the areas of academics, professionalism and leadership.
The chapter has also received an award of $500, sponsored by KPMG and the KPMG Foundation.
“We are very proud of our accounting students and the leadership of the chair and the faculty,” said Murray State Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd. “We are particularly grateful for the leadership of Dr. Grossman and Dr. Tervo.”
Chapter president Rachel Huck, a senior from Owensboro, said the chapter earned the superior chapter designation by exceeding the minimum chapter requirements through completing various reports, holding an initiation and offering a certain number of outreach, professional and service activities. At professional meetings, members engage with accounting professionals and learn about important topics in the industry.
The chapter’s service activities include tutoring for underclassmen as well as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which allows members to become IRS-certified and prepare students’ and community members’ taxes for free.
The chapter averages at least 32 hours of activities for each member.
“It is an honor to be a part of such an outstanding international organization as Beta Alpha Psi,” Huck said. “Epsilon Nu wonderfully embodies BAP’s ideals and has clearly established a tradition of excellence and high standards.”
