MURRAY – Students enjoyed refreshments and received free shirts and buttons. University President Dr. Bob Jackson and Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson — both also first-generation college graduates — gave advice to students at the event.
“This is a very important tradition that we’re starting here at Murray State,” Robertson said. “We are dedicated to providing resources that our students, particularly first-generation and freshman students, can use to make their Racer experience the best it can be.”
Railey Redd, a freshman elementary education major from Louisville visited with several schools before coming to Murray. Redd immediately fell in love with Murray State after meeting Kendrick Quisenberry and Roslyn White in the Office of Recruitment.
“The best thing about campus is how much you can get involved,” Redd said. “I live in White College, and I’ve made wonderful friends here. It’s such a great atmosphere and place to be.”
Peggy Whaley, director of student engagement and success, said more than 47 percent of Murray State’s undergraduate population is first-gen.
“Providing support and encouragement to these students as well as their families is critically important,” Whaley said.
Whaley also said plans are already underway for the second annual first-generation celebration which will coincide with the National First-Generation Day promoted by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-Generation Student Success.
