MURRAY – The Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED) is working with partners across the region to help small businesses navigate the economic impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Located inside the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business and led by Chris Wooldridge as director, the Center has compiled an informational resource guide for businesses, participated in informational conference calls and virtual meetings with regional and state officials, offered consulting and planning to small business and more.
The free resource guide includes links and other information on how small businesses can seek financial relief through federal agencies, financial incentive programs being offered through state government and more.
“Murray State University is committed to supporting our region, especially in these uncertain times,” Wooldridge said. “This is an extremely fluid situation, and any businesses or entrepreneurs with questions are encouraged to contact us and let us know how we can be of service.”
CEED covers 24 counties across western Kentucky and provides no-cost, confidential consulting on a wide variety of topics. For more information or to get started, please contact CEED at 270-809-2495, visit bit.ly/MSUCEED or email Wooldridge at cwooldridge@murraystate.edu.
