MURRAY - As a result of the collaboration between Murray State University’s Teacher Quality Institute, Kentucky Academy of Technology Education, College of Education and Human Services Dean’s Office, the College’s Office of Recruitment and Retention, and the Office of Development, the ninth annual Teaching and Technology Summit was deemed a great success. This conference, spearheaded by Amy Levering with the assistance of Ashley Bourke, both of the Teacher Quality Institute, resulted in the outreach and connection with 178 school districts within 20 states and five countries. Participation numbers were well over 1,400 and of those participants, hundreds were alumni of Murray State.
The two-day conference incorporated various topics such as remote and blended learning, social emotional learning, technology hacks for the inclusive classroom, as well as mental health of children post-pandemic. Presentations consisted of the expertise and research of 66 educational professionals. Attendees were also able to partake in a virtual photo booth sponsored by the Educational Studies, Leadership, and Counseling Department.
In the words of one participant, alumna Reba Wiggins said, “This year’s summit did not disappoint. The resources that were provided were once again top-notch. I especially loved the ‘Engaging Read Alouds for K-8: a Multi-Sensory Approach’ session, as I found some fresh ideas to incorporate into my classroom. I can’t wait to use them in my classroom.”
Keynote speakers included Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky Department of Education’s commissioner, Dr. Joe Sanfelipo, the U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 Superintendent of the Year, as well as Jake Miller, educational technology and learning enthusiast and host of the Educational Duct Tape podcast.
“The Summit provides professional development to those that educate our community’s children,” said Dr. Susan Bloomdahl, assistant dean of the College of Education and Human Services. “This year’s event focused on re-engaging school-aged students emotionally and academically, which is critical as educators try to recover from the challenges presented in the field due to the global pandemic. I congratulate the Teacher Quality Institute and KATE offices for a successful event.”
Preparation for next year’s summit is already underway. For those interested in learning more about free services offered by the Teacher Quality Institute, including the opportunity to earn professional development or Effective Instructional Learning Act credit through next year’s summit, visit TQI’s webpage for more information at www.murraystate.edu/tqi.
