Murray State completes renovation of new financial markets classroom

MURRAY – The Murray State University Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business has recently completed the renovation of a state-of-the-art financial markets classroom. University leadership celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 13.
The space is located front and center of the first floor of the business building at Murray State. The classroom suite is lined with glass-panel windows, a live ticker illustrating market trends and stock symbols, storage space housing 42 laptop computers with additional large monitors throughout the room for academic lectures, active learning with mock-trading capability and scholarly presentations.
“This is a student-centered classroom space that really reflects our mission to equip Racers with the best academic environment we possibly can,” said Dr. David Eaton, interim dean of the College of Business. “This space is one of many new and revitalized rooms in the business building that we’re excited to teach classes in.”
Tiered seating can accommodate 44-plus occupants, including students and university special guests, among others. The College of Business is proud to offer an innovative and appealing space in the business building that will be prominently featured in recruitment visits, regional company visits, donor and board meetings, along with other opportunities.
Murray State University Foundation President Dr. David Durr thanked the work of university leaders that made the renovation possible, including President Dr. Bob Jackson, Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood, Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe and many others.
“In our college, we have been blessed with incredible leadership,” Durr said. “The culture we have here supports so much creativity, and that’s truly on display with the renovation of this classroom space. Many great things are going to happen in this room.”
“This space has been a decade coming, and it’s an honor for us to be able to cut this ribbon,” said Interim Provost Dr. Tim Todd. “I’m so proud of everyone that made this possible. It means so much to have the ability to offer this high-tech, high-fidelity learning space for our students.”
The space presents an opportunity for naming and recognition.
For more information, contact the Office of Development at 270-809-3001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.