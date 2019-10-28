MURRAY – Chanella Clark, a graduate student in Murray State University’s counselor education program from Oxford, Mississippi, has been selected to participate in the fifth cohort of the Kentucky Counseling Association (KCA) Dr. Bill Braden Mentoring Leadership Academy (MLA).
The MLA, open to all counseling students and professional counselors, is the KCA’s sole leadership pipeline. Participants develop leadership skills while learning more about KCA resources and connecting with mentors, all while gaining a better understanding of how KCA leadership works collaboratively with the American Counseling Association (ACA) and other southern region states.
Clark’s passion for counseling stems from wanting to positively affect the lives of others.
“In my opinion, it is not about the number of individuals you impact, but the type of impact that you have in others’ lives,” Clark said. “I am looking to utilize my platform with MLA to comprehend the tools of counseling and make that impact with my future clients.”
Clark said she plans to create purpose and passion in students through counseling experiences while working with underserved and rural communities to help destigmatize negative connotations associated with counseling.
“I envision a career where all are uplifted and inspired through my genuine compassion, care for others and determination for results,” Clark said. “I am excited and eager to learn theories and concepts that will enhance my knowledge, broaden my understanding and identify areas for improvement.”
Dr. Rebecca Pender Baum, who serves as an associate professor in the university’s counseling program and president-elect for the KCA, said acceptance into the MLA is an extremely competitive process.
“This year, there were seven participants selected,” Pender Baum said. “The MLA cohort will spend the year being mentored by a leader within the counseling profession at the state and/or national level. Each member will attend the KCA conference in November, participate in a day-long workshop and decide on a year–long project that they can complete under the guidance of their mentor. In addition, Chanella is going above and beyond and is presenting, along with a fellow classmate and professor, and she is facilitating sessions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.