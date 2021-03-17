MURRAY - The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are pleased to announce SURVIVAL, an exhibit sponsored by the Organization of Murray Art Students (OMAS). OMAS organizes and curates an annual juried show for students at Murray State who are actively engaged in the process of making visual art. This year’s juror is visual artist and poet John Brooks from Louisville. Prizes of $500, $250 and $125 will be awarded for first, second and third-place winning artworks.
SURVIVAL show dates are March 11-24 in the Clara M. Eagle Main Gallery. Gallery hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required to enter the gallery spaces and enjoy students’ works.
A virtual reception took place at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, via Zoom at https://murraystate.zoom.us/j/86838470473 as well as on the department of art & design Instagram account (@murraystateart) or the OMAS Instagram account (@omas_msu).
Brooks’ work explores themes of identity, memory, death and place while considering questions of contemplation, the expression of emotion, the transformative power and the emotional resonance of particular experiences and what Max Beckmann describes as “the deepest feeling about the mystery of being”. A native of central Kentucky, Brooks studied political science and English literature at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, with continuing education in art at Central St. Martins and the Hampstead School of Art in London, England. His work has been exhibited in the United States and Europe and is held in the collection of 21C Museum Hotels and numerous private collections. In 2017, Brooks launched Quappi Projects, a Louisville-based contemporary art gallery focusing on exhibiting work reflecting the zeitgeist.
For more information, contact the Murray State University galleries at msu.eaglegallery@murraystate.edu.
