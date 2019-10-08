Murray State Department of Computer Science and Information Systems wins Bauernfeind Cup

MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Computer Science and Information Systems is this year’s Bauernfeind Cup winner after having the most scholarly work published in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business between fall 2017 to fall 2018.
The department collectively published 29 peer-reviewed print journal articles, one book chapter and three peer-reviewed conference proceedings, and completed six presentations at peer-reviewed conferences. Topics included contemporary approaches of data mining, machine learning and advanced data analytics in accounting, finance and management.
“I think it is great to see your work being recognized by your college in addition to the academic community that uses your research,” said department chair Dr. Victor Raj. “We are blessed to have been able to recruit some excellent faculty who make excellent teachers as well as very motivated researchers. The best part is their enthusiasm is reflected in the classroom, which in turn motivates young students to consider graduate school.”
“The Bauernfeind College of Business has six departments, and it was a close race,” said assistant dean Dr. Joy Humphreys. “The department did a great job to win the cup with their work from last year. The College of Business faculty as a whole produces some excellent research, all while being incredible teachers in their respective fields. Both teaching and research, along with service, are important tenets in maintaining AACSB accreditation, a distinction that less than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have attained.”
Dr. Vlad Krotov, associate professor in telecommunications systems management and information systems, praised the work of his colleagues.
“We have many world-class researchers whose research work on business, technology and data science is published in leading international conferences and journals,” Krotov said.
