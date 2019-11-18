MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of History will present a free public screening of “Eva: A-7063” Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
The film, produced by WFYI Public Media in collaboration with Ted Green Films and Mika Brown, offers incredible details about Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor’s journey from Romanian Jewish farm girl to Nazi death camp survivor to leading global force on the power of healing through forgiveness.
“Eva’s commitment to forgiveness provides all of us an example to aspire to,” said Dr. Kathy Callahan, chair of the department of history.
“I’ve never seen a greater personal example of the triumph of the human spirit than Eva Mozes Kor,” filmmaker Ted Green said. “Her psychological transformation and the good she’s done for others is astonishing.”
Green and co-producer Brown have traveled the world capturing heartfelt interviews and stunning scenes of Kor’s most significant successes — stories of lives changed after hearing about her experiences and life perspective. The film is narrated by Hollywood icon Ed Asner and includes on-camera appearances from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, former NBA great Ray Allen, TV and movie star Elliott Gould and many others who reveal touching accounts of Kor’s impact on their own lives.
This free public screening is made possible by generous donors who contributed to the Department of History at Murray State.
Murray State alumnus Brittani Logsdon, ’18, social media and collections coordinator at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, will meet with students at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Faculty Hall Rroom 505 to discuss careers in small museums and will attend the screening of the documentary to answer questions about the Museum and Kor’s work. CANDLES, located in Terre Haute, Indiana, was founded by Kor.
To view a trailer of the movie or to learn more about Eva Kor, visit thestoryofeva.com.
