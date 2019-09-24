MURRAY - Graduates of Murray State University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) to Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program saw a 100 percent pass rate across certification exams this year.
FNP graduates take either or both nationally-recognized certification exams that allow for licensure in any state — one administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and one by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.
For four consecutive years, every single student in the FNP program has passed the chosen exam(s).
Dr. Katy Garth, interim graduate coordinator and FNP specialty coordinator of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, said the program’s pass rate far exceeds the national rate of 86 percent.
“We are very proud of the success of our students and graduates,” Garth said. “It has been very gratifying to watch the students grow professionally as they progress through the DNP program. We couldn’t be happier about the certification pass rate, but also the success graduates have had professionally. We have graduates practicing in a wide variety of clinical settings, from western Kentucky to Washington State, and impacting the health and well-being of individuals and families.
“Our next challenge is transitioning the program to an all-online delivery that will make it more accessible to nurses in our region and from other parts of the country.”
Murray State has been educating family nurse practitioners continuously since 1995. Upon graduating from the three-year program, students have the opportunity to practice in clinical settings across the area that prepare them for independent practice as family nurse practitioners.
