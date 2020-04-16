MURRAY - Murray State University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program has been ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report, earning its distinction as a 2021 U.S. News Best Graduate School.
Murray State’s DNP program prepares graduates for the next step with a 100 percent online degree. Nursing faculty support Racers one-on-one every step of the way as they advance to careers in hospitals, clinics, home-health, management, research and much more.
The DNP program can be completed in as little as 20 months, with classes scheduled year-round. Students are eligible for affordable in-state tuition rates regardless of their geographical location.
This year’s ranking places the university’s DNP program at 85th in the country overall, and among the top three in Kentucky. Factors included student outcomes, faculty credentials, research efforts and more.
“This recognition is evidence of our commitment to provide a high-quality student-centered doctoral nursing education to students who will serve our communities as advanced practice registered nurses,” said Dr. Dina Byers, interim dean of the Murray State School of Nursing and Health Professions.
