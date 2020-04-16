Murray State endows Coach Cal Luther Scholarship

MURRAY - Murray State University has fully endowed the Coach Cal Luther Scholarship that will help fund higher education opportunities for future Racers in honor of former men’s basketball coach and director of athletics Cal Luther, who led a transformation of Murray State athletics for nearly three decades.
The Coach Cal Luther Scholarship was established as an endowment by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. from his children, Dr. Dan Luther and Debbie Hill, as a way to honor his loving spirit and to assist students at Murray State in obtaining a quality education.
Luther coached the men’s basketball team from 1958-74, the longest tenure in Racer history. Luther’s teams made the NCAA Tournament twice in 1964 and 1969, and he recruited several University all-stars. He was inducted into the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2000.
Individuals eligible for this scholarship must be either enrolled as full-time or part-time undergraduate students, with a minimum grade-point-average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale. Financial need will also be considered.
“Coach Cal has been a mentor his whole life, and has always been there for students in need,” said Dr. David Durr, president of the Murray State University Foundation. “He has impacted the lives of not only student-athletes, but multiple generations of students. We are grateful to his children for generously giving to establish this scholarship in his name.”
Learn more about Murray State University scholarship opportunities at murraystate.edu/scholarships.
