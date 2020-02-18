Murray State English professor named Kentucky Council of Teachers of English College Teacher of the Year

MURRAY – Murray State University Assistant Professor of English Dr. Sara Cooper has been named the Kentucky Council of Teachers of English (KCTE) 2020 College Teacher of the Year.
Cooper will be honored at the KCTE’s annual conference in Berea on Feb. 29. The KCTE is an incorporated nonprofit service organization for Kentucky English and language arts teachers that empowers educators through state-wide projects and advocacy.
“Since most of my students are educators, it means a lot to receive an award from a group whose mission is to support Kentucky teachers, Cooper said. “Teaching is learning, and I am constantly learning from the incredible teachers I work with through Murray States Doctor of Arts in English pedagogy program.”
Cooper was nominated by university alumna Dr. Kristie Ennis, ’19, who also serves as the KCTE conference chair.
“I was actually a doctoral of arts student in the class she taught online for her teaching demonstration during the interview process, and I immediately knew she would be the best fit of the candidates interviewed,” Ennis said. “I was not disappointed. Dr. Cooper is relatable, kind and truly interested in challenging her students to pursue their passions in English education, even when they are against seemingly insurmountable odds.
“She shares freely of her own experiences in teaching and learning and creates space for thoughtful, authentic discussion, even using an online platform. The program and the university are better because she is a member of the faculty.”
“Dr. Cooper is an asset to her department, college and the university,” said Dr. David Balthrop, dean of the Murray State University College of Humanities and Fine Arts. “She has established herself as a caring and rigorous professor. Sara is a quality teacher and this award is well-deserved.”
Murray State’s Doctor of Arts in English pedagogy program teaches advanced coursework in English and literacy, framed by pedagogical theory and reflection, across 48 credit hours of practical, hands-on learning. The program can be completed in as little as three years and is designed for teachers in the fields of English language, literature and literacy from early grades through adult education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.