Murray State establishes United Systems and Software Professor Fellowship

MURRAY – Murray State University has established the United Systems and Software (USS) Professor Fellowship, thanks to a generous gift from USS, led by CEO and 1988 alumnus Scott Waldrop.
This $100,000 contribution will endow a fund to support a faculty fellow in the university’s department of computer science and information systems while also affording office space and operational leadership of the United Systems Project Suite, soon to be dedicated in the Business Building.
Murray State students and student workers in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business will utilize the suite for authentic USS template projects and other coursework opportunities that advance academic excellence in the College of Business, including on-campus internships, senior capstone coursework and more.
“We’re excited to be working closely with Murray State University on this project in the coming years,” Waldrop said. “We expect this to become a model program that will help students prepare for their careers.”
“This is a great opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Victor Raj, chair of the department of computer science and information systems. “Not only do they get to apply what they learn in the classroom, but they get to be mentored by someone on techniques used in the industry for accomplishing tasks. They also get to develop some soft skills that they may have never thought valuable.”
United Systems & Software, Inc. is a technical services firm that specializes in software development and information technology for utilities and local government, with more than 1,300 customers across 18 states.
