MURRAY - Dana Statton Thompson, MLIS Research and Instruction librarian-associate professor at Murray State University, was awarded the International Visual Literacy Association’s (IVLA) James G. Sucy Distinguished Service Award at the 53rd Annual Virtual Conference hosted by the University of Toledo and the Toledo Museum of Art this past November.
The James G. Sucy Distinguished Service Award is granted only when merited to members who have substantially contributed to the organization and furthered the ideas of visual literacy far above traditional expectations of membership, committee work or publication functions. It implies work quality and personal commitment that merit very special recognition beyond the association’s usual appreciation.
“I am extremely appreciative to receive this award from the International Visual Literacy Association,” said Thompson. “I believe visual literacy is a critical component of education and I am honored to continue my service for the organization and champion its cause.”
Thompson was nominated for this award for her consistent contributions to the scholarship of visual literacy as well as her above and beyond service to IVLA. Thompson has published numerous articles on visual literacy education and co-created the online magazine Visual Literacy Today which includes an exhaustive literature review by Thompson, blog posts about visual literacy and free teaching resources. She is currently the vice president of the International Visual Literacy Association and chair of the Conference Planning Committee.
“Dana has made significant contributions to the field of visual literacy practice and scholarship as well as IVLA,” said Jackie Fleming, current IVLA Communications coordinator and Visual Literacy and Resources librarian at Indiana University Bloomington. “It is hard to pick one accomplishment of Dana’s career and scholarship because I feel that all of her work has helped move the conversation of visual literacy forward.”
Thompson is one of 13 people to be awarded the James G. Sucy Distinguished Service Award since its name change in 2001.
