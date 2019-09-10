MURRAY – Registration for the fall 2020 semester at Murray State University is open as future Racers can apply today for admission.
Murray State offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses and educational presences in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell. The university also offers many degrees and classes entirely online, providing a flexible higher education experience to accommodate any schedule.
With the application for fall 2020 open, the university continues to invest in an enhanced Murray campus, coupled with new academic programs and student life initiatives.
Additions to campus include new nationally-recognized dining chains such as Einstein Bros. Bagels, which opened earlier this month inside Waterfield Library. Chick-fil-A will open this fall inside the Curris Center as plans move forward with the introduction of Steak ‘n Shake and Starbucks.
The university looks to build on its positive momentum over the past academic year, including significant growth in several key fall 2019 enrollment categories, new and innovative academic programs, and recognition from national publications such as Forbes and Washington Monthly.
Based on recent university data, this year’s entering freshman class of 1,420 students indicates a significant increase of 7.7 percent, as of Aug. 27, from the fall 2018 freshman class. The number of new graduate students and new transfer students also reflect major increases from the previous fall of 11.2 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively, as of Aug. 27.
New academic programs at Murray State include specializations in game development, civil and sustainability engineering and unmanned aerial systems, as well as the new Center for Computer and Information Technology.
As of fall 2019, the university offers 143 academic programs and more than 173 student organizations, encompassing a variety of shared academic and personal interests.
The university’s recent success has made waves in the media. Forbes named Murray State in its “America’s Best Colleges” list for the 12th consecutive year while Washington Monthly named Murray State a ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ in its 2019 rankings. Campus organizations and faculty members have earned national media interest as well. Biology professor Dr. Laura Sullivan-Beckers and her daughter, Sylvie, have been profiled by NBC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’s “Inside Edition,” Better Homes and Gardens and others after the pair discovered a new insect species while gardening. The Murray State University Bass Anglers fishing team took home the 2019 FLW College Fishing National Championship earlier this summer, making a name for themselves in the sporting world.
Murray State invites prospective students interested in becoming a #FutureRacer to visit admission.murraystate.edu for general information about the university, to schedule a campus visit and apply for admission. For a complete list of academic programs, please visit murraystate.edu/programs.
Students looking to transfer to Murray State for the fall 2020 semester are encouraged to visit murraystate.edu/transfer. Admission staff are available to discuss credit hour transfer, scholarship information and more at 270-809-3350 or msu.transfercenter@murraystate.edu.
For those seeking a graduate degree, Murray State offers programs ranging from master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees to certifications and more. Earning an advanced degree is simpler than ever at the university; classes are offered both on campus and online, accommodating any schedule.
Murray State offers a wide variety of practical graduate degrees, including master’s degrees in agriculture, business administration, history, information systems, occupational safety and health, education and more. Doctoral degrees include a doctor of nursing practice, education in P-20 and community leadership and a doctor of arts in English pedagogy and technology. Visit murraystate.edu/graduate for more information on graduate programs or to apply.
