Murray State Foundation receives generous gift from J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation

MURRAY – Murray State University Foundation, Inc. has received a generous gift of $45,000 from the J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation, Inc. of Mayfield, that will benefit the Richardson Family Fund for Excellence in Accounting in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler are deceased and actions are being taken to distribute the remaining funds out of the J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation to support regional organizations primarily located in Calloway and Graves counties in western Kentucky. J.L. Wheeler was a farm implement dealer in Graves County and met his wife, Miyoko, on a trip to Hawaii. The two lived their lives in western Kentucky, spending each winter in Hawaii. The J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation was established to provide financial support to organizations and programs benefiting women and children.
“Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler were very kind people who wanted to help others — especially women and children,” said Sina Richardson, a member of the foundation’s board for more than a decade. “Serving on the board for the J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation fulfilled a passion for me, and now this wonderful gift will support our family fund that shares a common mission: to make a difference for women and children in our community by giving them the gift of education.”
The Richardson Family Fund for Excellence in Accounting was established by Bethel and Sina Richardson in 2008 at the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. to support the dreams of west Kentucky’s children — providing scholarships to accounting students at Murray State and giving them the gift that no one could ever take away in an education.
“The department of accounting is grateful for this generous gift from the J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation,” said Dr. Leigh Johnson, department chair. “The department awards thousands of dollars in scholarships each year to approximately 75 accounting students to assist with costs associated with pursuing a degree in accounting. Gifts such as the one from the Wheeler Foundation enable the department to continue to make accounting education accessible.”
