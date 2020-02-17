Murray State Foundation receives generous gift from J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation

Murray State University Foundation, Inc. has received a generous gift of $45,000 from the J.L. & Miyoko Wheeler Foundation, Inc. of Mayfield, Kentucky, that will benefit the Richardson Family Fund for Excellence in Accounting in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University. Sina Richardson and her daughters, Audrey Brown and Brenda Hosford, recently visited the Dr. Tim Miller Accounting Suite at Murray State’s Bauernfeind College of Business. Pictured, from left, back row, are Dr. Tim Todd, interim provost, Dr. Leigh Johnson, department of accounting chair and Brenda Hosford.; front row, Audrey Brown, Sina Richardson and Dr. Don Chamberlain, retired professor and former chair of the department of accounting.