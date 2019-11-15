MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts hosted its annual Global Languages Showcase Oct. 3 in the Curris Center.
This year’s event brought 201 middle and high schoolers from eight regional schools to campus for a morning of hands-on and interactive culture and language workshops taught by Murray State students, faculty and Spanish students from Calloway County High School.
Attendees, divided into small groups, took part in four of 22 simultaneous workshop sessions representing languages and cultures from around the world, including Mardi Gras masque-making, Brazilian children’s literature, German pictionary, Japanese origami, Hispanic American indigenous influences and much more.
Students were also invited to participate in a Varsity Project Competition by creating culturally-inspired art, models, costumes or videos.
First-place project winners were MaKayla Koon of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Spanish intermediate, and Amanda Peiffer of Murray High School, Spanish novice. Second-place project winners were Martha Nichols of Gleason High School and Kyra Shutt of Murray High School, tied for Spanish intermediate, and Katelynn Stanczyk of Murray High School, Spanish novice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.