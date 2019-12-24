Murray State human resource management students win regional competition

MURRAY – Murray State University’s Student Society for Human Resources Management chapter (SHRM) recently won the SHRM Regional Classic Student Case Competition in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
At the SHRM event, students demonstrated knowledge of the tools and resources needed to solve real-world issues.
The team, advised by faculty member Teri Ray, includes Nichelle Niemi of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, Emily Heckenberger of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Caroline Howard of Ballwin, Missouri, and team president Emma Webber of Murfreesboro, Illinois, who are juniors and seniors majoring in human resource management.
The team finished in second and fourth place in years past. Ray said this year’s performance shows a depth of knowledge and preparedness among Murray State HR students.
“This is the first SHRM case competition win for Murray State since the format was changed in 2011, which is also when I became their faculty advisor,” Ray said.
Webber said the team was given one week to analyze, develop solutions and present its findings on a designated case study.
“Winning this competition means a great deal to our chapter here at Murray State,” Webber said. “Our chapter focuses on giving students the opportunity to learn, practice and develop their human resources skills with real-world experiences and opportunities. We aim to offer our students as many growth and leadership development engagements as we can, and this case competition was the perfect event to do so.”
