MURRAY – Murray State University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics hosted Math Day 2020 on Feb. 6, welcoming high school students and teachers from its 18-county service region to the Curris Center for a day of math competitions and math-related activities. Twelve high schools and 265 registered students and faculty were in attendance for the event.
Students participating in Math Day began the morning with a math competition. After lunch, awards were presented to the top-performing students from each exam level and to the top-performing school. The top three juniors and seniors who took the upper-level exam are eligible for a scholarship from the mathematics and statistics department. Awards were also presented to the top performing teams in the team competition.
Lower and upper exam winners that day include:
• First place: Chase Renick, Murray High School, and Xander Normet, McCracken County High School.
• Second place: Chaney Robinson, Calloway County High School, and Percy Phan, Paducah Tilghman High School.
• Third place: Barrett Buchanan, McCracken County High School, and Maxx Besaw, Paducah Tilghman High School.
• Fourth place: Cesar Villeda, Calloway County High School, and Louis Driver, Graves County High School.
The top performing school was Murray High School.
Team competition results are as follows:
• First place: Murray High School Blue Team – Chellam Antony, Meg Robinson, Kyra Shutt and Emalyn Tucker
• Second place: Graves County High School Red Team – Ayaz Bhutta, Louis Driver and Taylor Goodwin
• Third place (tie): Paducah Tilghman High School Green Team – Maxx Besaw, Kate LeBohn, Percy Phan and Jake Taylor, and Mayfield High School Blue Team – Cristian Marquez, Kaine Scalf and Sam Stone
Students also took part in the annual Dr. Jesse D. Jones Lecture Series titled “To Infinity and Beyond: Math Can Take You Anywhere You Want to Go… If You Know How to Apply It.” During the panel, high school students were able to hear from Murray State alumnus Evan Trevathan, ’11, and ask questions about pursuing a career in mathematics.
Math Day at Murray State University is funded by Dr. Jesse D. Jones; the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology; the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and the student chapter of Murray State’s Association for Women in Mathematics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.