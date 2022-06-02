MURRAY - Murray State University has once again been highlighted by Money Magazine as a nationally-recognized best value for students seeking a college degree. The publication ranked Murray State as the top regional public institution in a multi-state region that includes both Kentucky and Tennessee.
The list includes more than 600 four-year universities across the country which were ranked on 24 factors in three categories: quality of education, affordability and outcomes.
Murray State continues to reinforce its “high-quality, high-impact, nationally-recognized best value” promise that has been identified by multiple publications within the past year. The University has been named a “Best Bang for the Buck” by Washington Monthly, one of “America’s Best Colleges” by Forbes, as well as a “Top-Tier University” by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 consecutive years.
The university offers 146 academic programs and more than 170 student organizations, encompassing a variety of shared academic and personal interests.
Murray State continues to offer financial assistance to Racers and their families. Based on the university’s most recent annual reports, more than $115 million was awarded in financial aid and scholarships, and 99 percent of Murray State’s freshman class received financial aid or a scholarship.
Numerous scholarships and aid opportunities are available, such as the Murray State Promise, which provides scholarship assistance for eligible Kentucky first-time freshmen and new transfer students who may already have their tuition paid for through this program. Additional information is available at murraystate.edu/promise.
There is still time for prospective students to join the Racer Family for the upcoming fall and 2022-2023 academic year. Individuals can learn more, schedule a campus or virtual visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
