Murray State News earns top accolades at Kentucky Press Association conference

Pictured from top left is The News staff member Bryce Anglin, faculty advisor Dr. Stephanie Anderson and staff members Gage Johnson and Josh Embry. Pictured from bottom left are staff members Brock Kirk, Cady Stribling, Megan Reynolds, Daniella Tebib, Ciara Benham and Elizabeth Erwin.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – The Murray State News earned first place in general excellence in advertising and first place in general excellence in news at the 2020 Kentucky Press Association (KPA) annual conference held in Lexington on Jan. 23 and 24.

The student newspaper staff garnered 16 first-place wins, 17 second-place honors and 12 third-place mentions in various news and advertising categories in the student publications class 1 category.

First issued in 1927, The News is entirely student-produced, written and edited. The paper is issued weekly, with updates posted on thenews.org and social media. Students also sell and design advertisements as well as design the print publication.

“I am incredibly proud of all the student journalists at The Murray State News for their esteemed accomplishments at this year’s conference,” said Murray State assistant professor Stephanie Anderson, the paper’s faculty advisor. “Our students are among the top, not just in Kentucky, but in the country. Their hard work to produce a quality newspaper, online content and an online newscast while also maintaining a high level of academic success is impressive.

“The students take pride in their work and their responsibility to bring the students, faculty and staff the news on campus. This is service learning at its best. I can’t think of a more practical hands-on option for journalism students than to work for The Murray State News. I am grateful to have the opportunity to advise this group of award-winning student journalists and provide them with a real-world experience while completing their degree.”

“KPA is a phenomenal experience for anyone who goes,” said Megan Reynolds, editor-in-chief of The Murray State News. “It‘s full of teaching moments, academia, shared passion and pride in your fellow peers and journalists. Seeing my staff get the recognition they so deserve was amazing, and I am so proud of them. I know that they have even more greatness ahead of them.”

Additionally, Anderson was recently elected chair of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Press Association (KIPA) for 2020-21. Murray State University will host the annual KIPA conference in August. Associate professor of journalism and mass communications Dr. Melony Shemberger also presented a session at the KPA conference on investigative reporting.

The comprehensive list of awards includes:

First place:

General Excellence in News

General Excellence in Advertising

Best Breaking News Coverage

Best General News Story

Best Feature Story

Best Sports Feature Story

Best Video

Best General News Picture

Best Picture Essay

Best Graphic

Best Front Page

Best Financial Ad

Best Use of Color in an Ad

Best Sports Story

Best Business/Agribusiness Story

Best Special Section

Second place:

Best General News Story

Best Feature Story

Best Columnist

Best Sports Feature Story

Best Enterprise or Analytical Story

Best Investigative Story or Series

Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story

Best Use of Social Media or multimedia

Best Use of Video

Best Picture Essay

Best Graphic

Best Front Page

Best Use of Color in an Ad

Best Special Events Ad

Best Sports Story

Best Business/Agribusiness Story

Best Editorial Writer

Third place:

Best General News Story

Best Features Story

Best Sports Feature Story

Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story

Best Use of Social Media or Multimedia

Best Video

Best Feature Picture

Best Picture Essay

Best Front Page

Best Headline Writer

Best Editorial Writer

Best Special Section

