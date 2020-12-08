MURRAY – Murray State University offers high school students the opportunity to take the ACT On-Campus test (formerly known as the ACT Residual test) on the Murray campus. With some students having challenges in finding locations to take the test due to the pandemic, the university offers a convenient location that follows all necessary safe and healthy guidelines.
This version of the ACT remains the same as the national version; however, answer sheets are hand-scored and can only be used for admission to Murray State, as well as for Murray State scholarship purposes. Several dates are available throughout the month of December as well as early next year. Interested individuals can visit murraystate.edu/testingcenter for additional information, email msu.testingcenter@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-6848 during regular business hours.
Students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more, schedule a virtual or on-campus visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu. Applicants can use the promo code RACERREADY by Dec. 31 to have the one-time application fee waived.
